Retail/apartment on Lower St Stephen’s Street for €1.6m

With an ever increasing number or private investors chasing individual shops in Dublin’s south inner city, agent McNally Handy & Partners is confident of achieving a guide price of €1.6 million for a ground floor retail outlet and two overhead apartments at 39 Lower St Stephen’s Street, Dublin 2.

The property is located on the busy northern side of Lower St Stephen’s Street, beside the Hairy Lemon bar and between the intersections with Drury Street and South William Street. The rent roll is €76,300.

UKI Retail Ltd is paying a rent of €32,500 for 50sq m (538sq ft) on the ground floor and 27sq m (290sq ft) at basement level. A one-bedroom apartment extending to 45sq m (484sq ft) at first floor level produces a rental income of €19,800 while a 94sq m (1,011sq ft) two-bedroom duplex apartments on the second and third floors is rented at €24,000.