Residents object to Google’s plan for roof terrace sports facility

A group of Dublin city residents have expressed concerns that an open roof terrace sports facility planned by Google at its Boland’s Mill development will create a nuisance for them.

Work is continuing on Google’s €300 million development at Boland’s Mill, where 1,300 people are to be employed.

The company has lodged plans for a five-a-side style playing pitch on the roof terrace of floor five of Tower Two of the development, enclosed in a steel frame with net surrounding and overhead.

However, in a submission to Dublin City Council on behalf of Shelbourne Park Residents Association, its Planning Officer, Billy Ryan has claimed that excessive noise from the sports facility will cause a nuisance to residents.

Mr Ryan also expresses concern that events to be held at night time at the sports facility will impinge on the peace and privacy of the people who live in the houses opposite and other nearby streets and houses.

However, Google Ireland has submitted an ‘obtrusive light study’ and a ‘roof terrace noise assessment’ as part of the application.

The noise assessment concludes that a review of the predicted changes in ambient noise levels conclude that they are not significant in the context of the existing noise environment.

A decision is due by Dublin City Council on the application next month.