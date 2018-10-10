Residential site in Limerick’s Castletroy area asking €6.8m

A 22.8-acre residential site in the fashionable Castletroy area of Limerick city is on the market at €6.8 million through Savills.

The land at Monaleen is close to the Bloomfield residential development which has enjoyed strong sales over the past two years and also borders Castletroy College.

The site is just off the M7 Dublin-to-Limerick motorway, about 6.5km from the city centre and 8km from the home of Munster rugby at Thomond Park. There is about 225 metres of frontage to Castletroy College Road.

According to the agent, it could cater for a substantial residential scheme in keeping with the nearby Bloomfield and Glenside schemes.

Castletroy has a good selection of schools and sports clubs while the National Technology Park is about 1km to the north.