Residential opportunity in sought-after Foxrock village for €2.3m

Foxrock’s enduring appeal and status as one of Dublin’s foremost residential locations is expected to see strong interest in the sale of a development site on Westminster Road.

Located immediately next to Foxrock village itself, “Rockbrae is a detached Edwardian-style house of 180sq m (1,937sq ft), standing on a site of 0.77 acres. The property offers what the selling agent, Knight Frank, describes as an “exceptional residential development opportunity”, and is being offered to the market at a guide price of €2.3 million.

The site’s potential is clearly evidenced by Greencroft Construction’s ongoing delivery of eight new townhouses ranging in size from 266sq m (2,863sq ft) to 303sq m (3,261sq ft) on the neighbouring “Clonbur” site.

The Rockbrae site falls under the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Development Plan 2016-22 and is zoned “Objective A – Residential: “To protect and-or improve residential amenity”.

Townhouse scheme

In this regard, Reddy Architecture + Urbanism have completed a feasibility study which identifies two potential residential schemes for the south Dublin site (subject to planning permission). The first option would see the development of a townhouse scheme of 12 units , while the alternative would involve the delivery of an apartment/townhouse scheme of 17 units.

Rockbrae is situated in a highly sought-after and affluent residential location with a wide range of amenities in the immediate area including Leopardstown Racecourse & Golf Centre, Foxrock Golf Club, The Park Retail Centre, Cornelscourt Shopping Centre, Cabinteely Park and Carrickmines Croquet & Lawn Tennis Club.

The subject property also sits in close proximity to a number of major employment catchment areas including South County Business Park, Central Park, Sandyford Business Park and Cherrywood, as well as Dublin city centre.

The site is well served by public transport with several Dublin Bus routes servicing Foxrock village while the N11 QBC is also within easy walking distance. Additionally, both the Central Park Luas green line stop and junction 15 of the M50 motorway are just 2km away in either direction, providing easy access to Dublin city centre, and Dublin Airport and the wider motorway network respectively.

Affluent location

Furthermore, the area is well served by excellent educational facilities including Hollypark and St Bridget’s boys and girls national schools as well as established secondary level institutions such as Blackrock College, Mount Anville, Loreto College Foxrock, Francais d’Irlande and the newly-opened Nord Anglia International School. University College Dublin (UCD) meanwhile is located within 6.5km of the subject site.

James Meagher and Robert Wilson of Knight Frank say: “This is an exceptional residential development opportunity, situated in a highly sought-after and affluent residential location in the heart of Foxrock village. Given its residential zoning, easily manageable lot size and convenient accessibility to the city centre and M50, we anticipate strong interest.”