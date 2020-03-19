Rents could be deferred by tenants in financial stress, landlords say

Tenants experiencing financial stress resulting from Covid-19 may have their rents deferred and won’t be served notice to leave, at least during the acute phase of the crisis, a lobby group for the sector said.

Irish Institutional Property, which represents landlords such as the State’s largest, I-res Reit, proposed several measures to support residential tenants. The landlords, which also includes the likes of Kennedy Wilson and Hines, said they’ll develop protocols to support tenants experiencing short term financial stress.

“These will include deferrals of rent payments, payment plans, etc.”

Other measures the landlords will implement include a suspension of any pending rent increasing during the “acute phase” of the crisis in addition to the suspension of notices to leave for those tenants.

Measures

“IIP landlords are encouraging tenants who are significantly impacted as a result of this crisis situation to make contact with them as soon as possible,” the grouping said.

The lobby group said that, in addition to those emergency measures it announced on Thursday, its members will “continue to ensure provision of ongoing essential maintenance services to their residential tenants.”

Pat Farrell, the organisation’s chief executive, said: “We are very much aware that some tenants will experience financial difficulties and we want to reassure them that our members stand ready to offer practical support to impacted residential tenants during this difficult time.”

The temporary measures unveiled by the landlords are “intended to support the Government’s efforts”, the group said.

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy is set to announce a temporary ban on evictions for three months as part of a series of measures to protect renters during the coronavirus crisis.

He is also examining the introduction of a temporary ban on rent increases.