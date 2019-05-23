Rental income, pre-tax profits and dividends on the rise at Hibernia Reit

Property investment company Hibernia Reit reported a 15.8 jump in pre-tax profits on Thursday, as it grew its net rental income by 16.6 per cent and full-year dividend by a similar amount. The fund, which includs 2WML in Dublin’s docklands and Wyckham Point in Dundrum among its portfolio, is now targeting further increase in rental income and reduction in costs in the year ahead.

In the twelve months to March 31st 2019, Hibernia reported a portfolio value of € 1.4 billion, up by 7.9 per cent in the year and by 3.8 per cent in the second half of the year. Net rental income rose by 16.6 per cent to € 53.3 million, while pre-tax profit, including revaluation surplus and disposal gains, rose by 15.8 per cent to €124 million. Hibernia said it would pay a final dividend of 2 cent per share, bringing the total for the year to 3.5 cent, up 16.7 per cent on the prior year. Hibernia had net debt of € 217.1 million as of March 31st, and a loan to value on its portfolio of 15.6 per cent.

During the year, Hibernia finished two development schemes to complete the Windmill Quarter and agreed a large letting to HubSpot. It has also received new grants of planning for its future office developments at Marine House and Harcourt Square and successfully refinanced its debt.

Referring to another “strong” set of results, Kevin Nowlan, chief executive of Hibernia, said: “We have continued to recycle capital, selling assets worth over € 100 million and reinvesting € 85 million in new acquisitions and our developments, where we expect better future returns. In April 2019 we announced our intention to return € 35 million to shareholders, starting with a € 25 million share buyback. This will continue our progress towards our leverage target and will be value-enhancing for shareholders,” he said.

Despite the threat of Brexit, Mr Nowlan said that “demand for office and residential accommodation in Dublin remains high and the Irish economy continues to show a good rate of growth and strong job creation.”

Looking ahead, Mr Nowlan said that Hibernia continues to be “well positioned”.

“We will maintain our disciplined approach to capital allocation and in the near term we are focused on letting the vacant space in our portfolio and completing the outstanding rent reviews,” he said.

Hibernia said it would propose a capital reorganisation resolution at the group’s agm in July “to enhance flexibility for capital management”.