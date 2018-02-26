Rental growth at its Irish shopping centres push up Hammerson profits

Shopping centre landlord Hammerson, which owns the Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin, pushed up rents from retailers in 2017 despite pressure on the sector from the rise of online shopping.

Net rental income across the FTSE 100 group, which owns assets such as the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham and Brent Cross in London, rose 7 per cent to £370.4 million (€422.2 million) in the year to the end of December, according to full-year results, powered mainly by rental growth in its Irish shopping centres.

Net rental income at its UK shopping centres grew by 1.8 per cent, despite falling sales by retailers in the group’s UK shopping centre portfolio, which came in 2.7 per cent lower than in 2016.

However, for the group’s UK retail parks, which tend to be outside town centres, net rental income fell by 2.5 per cent.

Like-for-like rental income across the portfolio - a measure that excludes new acquisitions - was up 1.7 per cent, slightly below the group’s 2 per cent target.

Pre-tax profit at Hammerson - which includes changes to the value of its property portfolio - was up 28 per cent to £413 million.

David Atkins, chief executive of Hammerson, said: “Not all retail is equal and not all locations are well placed to support the future needs of brands. But with 440 million visitors a year, our unrivalled consumer insight and relationship with retailers ensures that we target the next generation of brands, as we proactively rotate retailers and expand winning formats.

“In this evolving retail marketplace, winning retailers increasingly choose our exceptional destinations to achieve their growth potential and so, our role as an expert operator of retail property is more significant than ever before.”

- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018