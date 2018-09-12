Refurbished office space available in landmark Ballsbridge scheme

Refurbished office space in a landmark Ballsbridge scheme is on the market at €592 per sq m (€55 per sq ft) through agent Knight Frank.

The third floor at the Oval building on Shelbourne Road in Dublin 4 extends to 1,084sq m (11,670sq ft) and comes with a new fit-out to include air conditioning and extensive terrace space with views.

The Oval’s tenant line-up includes Amedeo, Arch Reinsurance, EirGrid, Murex, Neam, Tableau and NTT Data.

On-site facilities include outdoor seating areas, 250 shared bike spaces, refurbished shower, changing and locker room facilities, basement parking, Mink Hand and Foot Spa, Starbucks, a Centra store and an on-site gym.

German-based real estate fund Patrizia paid about €140 million in 2016 for the Oval in an off-market deal.

The scheme, which has more than 16,722sq m (180,000sq ft) of grade A offices as well as ground-floor retail units and a basement gym, was developed in 2006 and 2007 by Dublin investors, Phil Monahan, Pat Ryan, David Colgan and Finian McDonnell.

It includes a strikingly high original redbrick chimney which once formed part of a laundry dating back to 1912.

The name of the business was changed to the Swastika Laundry in 1939, and despite being a symbol of Nazi Germany the name and the logo continued to be used until the 1980s.