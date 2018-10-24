Reel deal: Wicklow fishing hole on nearly 11 acres for €820,000

Sale of Annamoe Trout Fishery includes cottage, cafe and 3 acres of mature lakes
Annamoe Trout Fishery, Co Wicklow: New owners will be able to enjoy fly-fishing all year round

In one of the most unusual property sales in recent years, a Wicklow trout fishery along with a land holding, cottage and cafe are to be offered for sale at quite a competitive price.

Wicklow estate agent Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly is quoting €820,000 for the thriving Annamoe Trout Fishery next to Annamoe village in an area of outstanding natural beauty between Glendalough and Roundwood.

The complex extends to 10.75 acres of land and lakes, which have been developed as a tourist attraction since 1980 by fisherman and businessman Brian Nally. He plans to continue running the fishery and to provide fly casting tuition until a buyer comes along.

The estate includes three acres of mature lakes supplied with water from the adjoining Avonmore river. As well as fishing rights on the Avonmore, new owners will be able to enjoy fly fishing all year round, with the possibility of landing some rainbow trout weighing up to 4kg.

A lodge on the site is used primarily for selling tackle, flies, angling equipment and refreshments. The fishery has a favourable reputation as one of the finest rainbow trout fisheries in Ireland and has hosted the media fly-fishing competition since 2004. A separate children’s fishing pond is open from April to September.

The mature grounds include a detached three-bedroom cottage with separate garage and storage. There is also a purpose-built cafe and office building overlooking the main lake. The large car park has ample space for cars and tour buses.

