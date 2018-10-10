Ready-to-go residential site in Rathfarnham for €6.5m

A ready-to-go residential site of four acres in the Grange Hill development in Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, is fresh to the market this week for €6.5 million through agent Kelly Walsh.

The first phase of the development, now complete, consists of 19 large family homes and an extension to the planning permission was granted in 2017 for a further 48 units. According to the agent, a slight revision of the existing planning permission would be required to deliver 35 large family homes of more than 245sq m (2,637sq ft) or higher densities in accordance with the local development plan on the four acres.

Easy access

Grange Hill is close to Dundrum Town Centre, Beacon South Quarter, Marlay Park and a range of sporting and recreational activities. It offers easy access to the M50, the Luas at Ballaly is 3km away and a number of local bus services connect to the city centre.

Portview House office block on Thorncastle Street in Dublin 4: fifth floor is for sale for €2.4 million

The same agent is quoting €2.4 million for the vacant fifth floor at the Portview House office block on Thorncastle Street in Dublin 4. This five-storey over basement building is located at the confluence of the Liffey and Dodder rivers.

The floor extends to 491sq m (5,280sq ft) and enjoys views towards the Aviva Stadium and 3Arena while the offices are in a mix of open-plan and cellular space. Floor-to-ceiling glazing maximises the use of natural light.

Thorncastle Street forms part of the Poolbeg West Special Development Zone and should benefit from the construction of a new bridge connecting it with the south docklands.