Ready-to-go residential site in Meath guiding at €2.5m

Developers looking to take advantage of the demand for new homes in the capital’s commuter belt will be interested in a ready-to-go residential development opportunity which has been brought to the market in Co Meath.

Located just a short distance from the towns of Dunshaughlin, Trim and Navan, the subject site in Kilmessan extends to 5.9 acres (2.4 hectares) and has full planning permission for 63 houses. The approval, which was given in July 2019, provides for a mix of three and four bedroom semi-detached, detached and terraced homes. The site is being offered for sale through agent Coonan Property at a guide price of €2.5 million.

With much of Kilmessan designated as an “architectural conservation area”, the village is widely acknowledged as an attractive location and residential setting, thanks in large part to the presence and preservation of its large mature trees and cut-stone walls.

Amenities

The village itself provides a full range of amenities including shops, pubs, national schools, church and sporting clubs. There are numerous sporting amenities available within the area including golf at Killeen Castle, Knightsbrook and Royal Tara, racing at Navan and Fairyhouse and hunting and shooting available locally also.

Quite apart from its close proximity to the towns of Dunshaughlin, Trim and Navan, Kilmessan offers ready access to Dublin via the M3 motorway, which is just 6km away. The village is also a 20-minute drive to Pace railway station which provides a regular commuter service to the Dublin docklands.