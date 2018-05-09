Ready-to-go residential site in Citywest for €4.7m

Knight Frank is guiding €4.75 million for a ready-to-go residential site at Fortunestown Lane in Citywest, Dublin 24.

The 6.7-acre site is zoned residential under the South Dublin Development Plan 2016-22 and has planning permission for 128 homes, three retail units and a creche. The residential element is in a mix of detached, terraced, duplex and apartment units.

The site is bounded by undeveloped lands to the north and west and by the Red Luas line to the south and east.

Fortunestown Luas stop adjoins the property which provides frequent and convenient access to Dublin city centre with a journey time of about 40 minutes.

Dublin Bus routes (65B, 77A & 77X) also run along the N82 Citywest Road to the east while the site is close to the N81 Blessington Road which gives access to Tallaght Town Centre (5km away).

Other transport links nearby include the N7 Naas Road (1.5km away) which links up with the M50 at Junction 9 Red Cow (7km away).

Amenities close by include Citywest Shopping Centre (opposite the site), Citywest Hotel Golf Club, St Mary’s GAA Club, Clondalkin Rugby Club, Tallaght Leisure Centre and the Shamrock Rovers FC Academy at Roadstone Sports & Social Club.

Citywest is a significant employment hub. Nearby office parks include Citywest Business Campus, Magna Business Park, Tallaght Business Park and Baldonnell Business Park.

Knight Frank says completed units in the proposed development would suit first-time buyers and qualify for the Help to Buy scheme.