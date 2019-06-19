Ready-to-go residential development site in Dublin 15 guiding at €1.2m

Developers engaged in the delivery of new homes will be interested in a ready-to-go site located which has been brought to the market by agent Knight Frank at a guide price of €1.2 million (exclusive).

Located on the Old Navan Road in Dublin 15, the subject site extends to 0.22 hectares (0.55 acres) and comes with full planning permission from Fingal County Council for the construction of seven detached houses.

The approved scheme consists of five four-bed detached houses, one three-bed detached house and one five-bed detached house. The detached units range in size from 133sq m (1,431sq ft) to 215sq m (2,315sq ft). As the property is located in close proximity to high-capacity public transport links (ie within 500m of Castleknock train station), there is also potential for an incoming purchaser to achieve a revised higher-density residential scheme on the site (subject to planning permission).

The property benefits from having direct access on to the Old Navan Road and 68m of road frontage. The site adjoins the Woods End residential scheme to the east, while the Old Navan Road forms the boundary to the south. Existing residential dwellings surround the property to the north and west.

Well served

The subject site is located within a short distance of Blanchardstown village. Blanchardstown is one of Dublin’s most sought-after residential locations and is home to a number of amenities and facilities including Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, James Connolly Memorial Hospital and the Phoenix Park.

Blanchardstown is well served by numerous educational facilities including Scoil Bhríde and Scoil Mhuire Senior Primary School, along with well-established secondary schools and colleges, which include Blakestown Community School, Riverdale Community College and the Institute of Technology Blanchardstown .

Further amenities located nearby include the National Aquatic Centre, Castleknock Golf Club and Castleknock Lawn Tennis Club while Castleknock village, which has a variety of popular shops and restaurants including Butler’s Pantry and the De Bruns restaurant is located just 1.5km away.

The site is located within 1km of junction 6 of the M50 motorway and close to a number of important public transport links including Castleknock train station which provides regular and reliable services to Dublin city centre. A number of Dublin bus routes pass by near the entrance of the site.

Knight Frank says: “Given the dearth of residential ‘ready-to-go’ sites on the market, the property presents a great opportunity for an incoming purchaser to acquire a superb site with full planning in place for an attractive housing scheme. The housing scheme has been thoughtfully designed with ample car parking and large back gardens. We would anticipate a strong level of interest in the property.”