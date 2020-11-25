Ready-to-go prime residential site in Malahide for sale by tender

Developers and housebuilders involved in the delivery of homes aimed at the upper end of Dublin’s residential market will be interested in a 1.49 hectare (3.68 acre) site which is being offered for sale by Lisney.

Located within a short distance of the grounds of Malahide Castle, the site has full planning permission for the development of 13 detached houses ranging in size from 336sq m (3,616sq ft) to 419sq m (4,510sq ft) arranged within a private cul-de-sac setting. A planning opinion provided by Hughes Planning and Development Consultants suggests that a higher density scheme may be acceptable, subject to planning permission.

The property’s appeal to developers should be enhanced by the long-standing and proven demand for high-end housing in Malahide and its environs. The nearby Streamstown Wood scheme for example recorded sale prices of between €1.3 million and €1.4 million in the period from 2017 to December 2019 for houses of a similar size to those proposed for the subject site.

The land is well situated on the eastern side of the Dublin Road, on the approach to Malahide village. The land has direct access to the Dublin Road and is situated between the junction with the Swords Road and Streamstown Lane.

Malahide is one of the most sought-after residential locations in Dublin with an extensive range amenities including the coast and beach, shops, boutiques, cafes, award-winning restaurants and bars. Numerous leisure and recreational pursuits are catered for in Malahide itself and in the neighbouring suburbs of Portmarnock and Howth. Facilities include golf clubs, water sports, fishing, water skiing, sailing, GAA, soccer and rugby clubs.

In terms of public transport, Malahide is well served by public transport with several Dublin Bus routes combining with the Dart and regular commuter train services to connect the area to Dublin city centre. The subject site is only 2km north of the Malahide Road extension providing easy access to the M1 and M50 motorways and Dublin Airport.

The property is being offered for sale by tender on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. Further information is available in advance of the sale from either Cathal Daughton or Ross Shorten at Lisney.