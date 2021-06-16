Ready-to-go Dublin residential development site guiding at €995,000

Those looking for ready-to-go residential development opportunities in the capital may be interested in a property which has come to the market at Perrystown in south Dublin.

Located on Whitehall Road West, the subject site, a former industrial asset, has full planning permission for 14 apartments, and is being offered for sale by Harvey Property Consultants at a guide price of €995,000.

The current permission, which was granted in May 2021, provides for the delivery of 10 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from up to 54sq m for the one-bed units and 81sq m for the two-beds.

Designed by Douglas Wallace Architects, the layout of the approved scheme allows each apartment to enjoy either a southwest or southeast facing terrace and the use of a communal roof garden at third-floor level.

Perrystown is a well-established residential suburb of south Dublin. The area is well connected by public transport with numerous Dublin Bus routes connecting it to Dublin city centre.

Siobhán Convery, director at Harvey, says: “This is another excellent example of transforming industrial assets into residential development opportunities. The approved scheme is very attractive in design, and is cleverly appointed with the integration of a communal roof garden and immediately adjacent to a green open space. These kinds of sites, which have good transport links and amenities available to them, are ideal opportunities for repurposing to residential.”