‘Rare development opportunity’ in Dublin’s Georgian core guiding €3.3m

Maeve Furlong of Lisney says she expects to see interest from a wide range of potential purchasers for No 30 Merrion Square and No 1 Holles Street, which she has brought to the market for guide prices of €2.5 million and €800,000 respectively.

Located immediately next to the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street, the properties present what Ms Furlong describes as a “rare development opportunity”.

While the majority of the buildings in Dublin’s Georgian core have been adapted for office accommodation over the past several decades, the decision by the owners of the neighbouring No 31 Merrion Square to bring it back into residential use may well influence the direction taken by the buyers of the properties now being offered for sale.

No 1 Holles Street (Lot 2), is guiding a price of €800,000.This property was the subject of a planning permission in May 2017 for refurbishment

No 30 Merrion Square is a four-storey over-basement Georgian building with a part two-storey and part three-storey return to the rear. A mid-terrace property, it is currently in office use and extends to 480sq m (5,160 sq ft). The building has a site to the rear with parking for six cars.

The adjoining property at No 1 Holles Street is a semi-detached, four-storey, over-basement period building located directly opposite the National Maternity Hospital. This property is in need of full refurbishment and provides an opportunity for open-plan floorplates on the upper floors. It was in office use up until recently and extends to 263sq m (2,835sq ft). A previous grant of planning permission dated May 2017 allows for the refurbishment of No 1 Holles Street and further details of this consent are available from Lisney.

Ms Furlong is offering the two properties for sale in three lots, namely (Lot 1) No 30 Merrion Square at €2.5 million, (Lot 2) No 1 Holles Street at €800,000 and (Lot3) the entire for €3.3 million.