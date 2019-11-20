Quintain Ireland makes key appointments to management team

Quintain Ireland’s plans for the construction of up to 9,000 new homes and 55,740sq m (600,000sq ft) of commercial space in Dublin and the greater Dublin area have moved up a gear with the appointment of several key personnel to its management team.

Donal Kellegher takes up the position of development director, and will have responsibility for leading the delivery of Quintain’s Adamstown project which includes a new town centre, and 4,000 residential units across five neighbourhoods. Kellegher joins Quintain from Cushman & Wakefield, where he was head of development land for the past four years. Prior to that he was a senior property adviser with Nama.

Quintain has also recruited Amy Lee as senior development manager and Helena Kelleher as senior manager of sales and marketing. Lee joins from Avestus Capital Partners’ housebuilding arm, Richmond Homes, where she was development and planning manager, while Kelleher was previously a senior surveyor with Kelly Walsh Property Advisers.

Local expertise

The Quintain team in Ireland will manage local construction partners with a view to building out the company’s existing 186-hectare (460-acre) land portfolio at Adamstown, Clonburris, Portmarnock and Cherrywood in Dublin.

Commenting on the appointments, Michael Hynes, joint managing partner of Quintain Ireland said: “Donal, Amy and Helena’s experience makes them an excellent fit with Quintain. By combining local expertise with the wealth of expertise of our parent company, I am confident we will deliver projects of exceptional quality.”

The UK-headquartered Quintain Limited is a leading developer, operator and owner of residential and commercial assets. The company is best-known for its ongoing transformation of the 34.3-hectare (85-acre) Wembley Park site in north London into a major mixed-use scheme, which upon completion will include 7,000 new homes, 69,677sq m (750,000sq ft) of offices and a 2.8-hectare (7-acre) park.