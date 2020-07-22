Quintain bolsters Irish operations with five key appointments

UK-headquartered developer Quintain has announced the appointment of two senior team members as the company continues its expansion in the Irish market.

Sharon Van Sinderen takes up the role of senior counsel and joins from Tuath Housing Association where she was senior solicitor. Van Sinderen has held roles previously with Nama and Mason Hayes & Curran.

Clare Holohan joins as senior development manager from Duff & Phelps where she was director for real estate advisory. Previously, she was senior asset manager with Harcourt Developments and has over 15 years’ experience in the property sector.

Rachel Hoy, Vivian Marques and Ross Reale have also recently joined the company in development, sales and marketing and finance roles respectively.

Commenting on the appointments, Eddie Byrne, managing partner of Quintain Ireland, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome our five new hires at a time when we are making significant progress on our plans to deliver over 9,000 new homes in Ireland.

“When we set up the business last year we were committed to ensuring diversity in our workforce in all its forms. We’re pleased to have a 50/50 gender split at Quintain, which unfortunately is rare in the construction and development sector. It is our aim to further grow our headcount in 2020 as we ramp up the delivery of residential and commercial space in the Dublin area.”

Quintain has recently received planning permission to construct 245 new homes at Tandy’s Lane in Lucan. A part of the Adamstown Strategic Development Zone (SDZ), the development will include 213 houses, 16 duplexes and 15 apartments, and is close to Quintain’s Somerton development where the first phase is complete.

Quintain’s wider land portfolio covers 460 acres of prime assets in Ireland at Adamstown, Clonburris, Portmarnock, and Cherrywood, and when developed will make Quintain the third largest residential developer in the country.