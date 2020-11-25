QRE Real Estate Advisers expands operations nationally

QRE Real Estate Advisers has announced a strategic partnership with the commercial division of Limerick and Cork-based real estate agents O’Connor Murphy.

Based in Limerick, the expanded division of QRE will offer the full suite of property advisory services including rent reviews, valuations, lease renewals and restructuring for both landlords and tenants. The partnership will also offer investment analysis and advice to private and corporate clients buying commercial real estate investment properties. Directors Michael O’Connor of O’Connor Murphy and Conor Whelan of QRE will head up the new company.

Commenting on the establishment of the new venture, Mr O’Connor said: “QRE have had a huge impact on the commercial real-estate landscape over the past five years, while we have a record of innovation in the country’s secondary cities amassed over the past 30 years.”

Conor Whelan, managing director of QRE said: “We are delighted to expand our commercial footprint in Ireland and we took some time to find the right partner. Michael and his team have demonstrated to us that they have the capability and ambition to help the QRE brand succeed in the west of Ireland and we look forward to growing this business together.”

QRE specialises in the sale of assets in the €1 million to €20 million bracket and has established a strong reputation in this area of the market over the past five years. The company’s client base includes institutions, corporations, developers and private investors.

O’Connor Murphy will continue to operate for all residential services together with its national auction platform, youbid.ie.