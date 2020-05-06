QRE expands senior management team following buyout

Following the completion of a management buyout last week, QRE Real Estate Advisers has announced the appointment of two new partners to its senior management team.

Paul McElearney and Bryan Garry join managing partner Conor Whelan and commercial partner Eunan O’Carroll in a new four-person team, as QRE looks to expand it existing business in Ireland.

Mr McElearney has 38 years experience as a property professional in Ireland, having held the positions of head of the property valuation team in IBRC’s Nama unit, and property manager in the asset management team at Bank of Ireland. He is a fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (FSCSI) and fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS). He has a diploma in arbitration law (UCD) and was elected as a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and is a member of the president’s panel in the SCSI.

Mr Garry has 11 years’ experience in the commercial property industry and is widely recognised as an expert in the Irish investment market. Prior to joining QRE, he worked with Savills and Allsop in Dublin. He is a member of both the Society of Chartered Surveyors in Ireland (MSCSI) and Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS) .

Challenging times

Commenting on the appointments, QRE managing partner Conor Whelan said: “While these are challenging times, both Paul and Bryan have been crucial in the development of our company over the last five years, and we are pleased to be in a position to offer them equity roles in the business. We look forward to an exciting future together.”

Since being established in 2015, QRE has built an extensive client base which includes numerous of Ireland’s leading institutions, corporates, property developers, and private investors.

The company recently advised DLR Properties, a subsidiary of Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council on the sale of Town Centre 3 in Cherrywood, south county Dublin, and has subsequently been appointed as joint agent by developer Johnny Ronan’s RGRE to advise on the development and leasing of almost 1m sq ft of office space in the proposed scheme.