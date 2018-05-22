Prosecutors consider ‘charging decision’ against two suspects over Nama inquiry

The Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service is considering potential “charging decisions” in relation to two suspects identified by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) as part its investigation into the £1.2 billion sale of Nama’s Northern Ireland assets.

The NCA has confirmed that it has submitted a file to the PPS and this file is now under active consideration.

It is the first time that the NCA has formally submitted to a file to the PPS since it launched its investigation into the sale of Nama’s Northern Ireland assets in July 2015.

The American investment firm Cerberus acquired the entire former Nama loan portfolio, which was known as Project Eagle, for £1.24 billion in April 2014.

The NCA has previously outlined that its investigation into the sale of Nama’s Northern Ireland portfolio is a “high priority operation”.

It is a wide ranging investigation which is “examining the actual Nama NI loan book purchase and dispersal of fees offshore; the nature, extent and probity of the relationships and roles of persons involved in the process, including allegations of corruption, the broader Nama NI loan book portfolio sale process, including previous purchase attempts and offences suspected of having been committed under UK law.”

It is understood that in total nine potential suspects are currently under investigation.

Neither of the two suspects identified in the file which the NCA has submitted to the PPS in the North for “charging decisions” has been publicly identified by the agency.