Prime site in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter offers regeneration opportunities

A prime commercial development site in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, next to the award-winning visitor attraction, Titanic Belfast, has gone on the market.

CBRE, the agent selling the 1.77-acre site, has not publicly disclosed the price but last year a grade A office development also in Titanic Quarter was put on the market with an asking price of more than £34 million (€39 million).

The latest site for sale – Plater’s Yard – occupies a waterfront location, and is positioned within an area that has already received outline planning permission and full planning permission for two hotels, 152 apartments, 12 commercial units and a 382-space underground car park.

James Eyre, commercial director of Titanic Quarter Ltd, said Plater’s Yard represents yet another regeneration opportunity in Belfast for investors.

“During the past decade over £425 million has been invested in Titanic Quarter, which is now home to over 100 national and international organisations; 20,000 people work, live and study here daily, while over one million people visit Titanic Quarter every year,” he added.

Titanic Quarter Ltd is part of a group of companies controlled by Pat Doherty of Harcourt Developments, one of Ireland’s largest privately-owned property companies, and businessman Dermot Desmond.

Waterfront

It has an agreement with Belfast Harbour to regenerate the 185 acres of waterfront, former shipping land which comprises Titanic Quarter and to date has helped to create significant education, office, leisure and hotel developments in the area.

Close to Plater’s Yard is also Titanic Studios, which has enjoyed considerable success as a location for HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Graeme Johnston, property director of Belfast Harbour, said the organisation is continuing to work in close collaboration with Titanic Quarter to “strategically regenerate” the waterfront site.

“In the past decade the area has transformed into one of the city’s key tourism, leisure and residential destinations. Plater’s Yard planning enables a wide mix of uses and provides an excellent opportunity to participate in Belfast’s ongoing growth,” Mr Johnston said.