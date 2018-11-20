Prime premises off Grafton Street for rent for €500,000

A prominent corner retail and office building just off Grafton Street in Dublin 2 is available to rent at €500,000 a year through agent BNP Paribas Real Estate.

American Holidays is vacating 18/19 Duke Street in April next year. The building, at the corner of Duke Street and Duke Lane, extends to 773sq m (8,320sq ft) with 305sq m (3,283sq ft) of retail space at ground floor and basement levels. The upper floors, with a separate entrance and lift from Duke Lane, extend to 446sq m (4,801sq ft) and are in office use.

Ceiling heights

It has a double front to Duke Street and return frontage to Duke Lane, and the agent suggests the building is suitable for many retail uses, especially given the generous floor-to-ceiling heights.

Agent Mervyn Ellis is seeking rent of €500,000 for the entire building or €300,000 per annum for the ground floor and basement, and €200,000 a year for the upper floors.

Duke Street has a high footfall given its proximity to Grafton and Dawson streets. Adjoining occupiers include The Bailey, Nespresso, Dr Martens, Marks & Spencer and Carluccio’s.