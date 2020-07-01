Prime pitch at the heart of Dublin’s political beltway

Agent Mason Owen & Lyons is expected to seek in the region of €60 per sq ft for the office accommodation at 34 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2.

Located less than 100m from the gates of Leinster House, the property extends to a total of 653sq m (7,500sq ft) of modern office space distributed across five floors behind a listed Georgian facade.

The ground floor comprises a large reception and waiting area along with 1,000sq ft (93sq m) of office space, formerly occupied by the Norwegian Embassy.

At basement level, and on the first, second and third floor, there are large, open-plan offices that are being offered fully-refurbished and redecorated. The works include new raised-access flooring, a new suspended acoustic ceiling and an upgraded heating/cooling system. Each floor measures just under 1,500 sq ft (140sq m) and is available for letting individually. A lift is installed in the property and serves each floor, including the basement.

The location is within Dublin’s core central business district. Major occupiers within the immediate area include Barclays Bank, Davy, AIB Corporate Finance, Goshawk Management, Dentons, and Savills.

The property is situated just a five-minute walk from Grafton Street, St Stephen’s Green and Trinity College Dublin, and is well-connected to the city’s suburbs by the Luas and Dart services, and numerous Dublin Bus routes.

There is a 146-space multi-storey car park at Q-Park Setanta at nearby Setanta Place, and a 370-space multi-storey car park at Q-Park Dawson Street, with access from School House Lane.