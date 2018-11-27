Prime office space close to St Stephen’s Green for rent at €55 per sq ft

A new office block close to St Stephen’s Green hits the letting market this week at €592 per sq m (€55 per sq ft) through joint agents Savills and CBRE.

The Wythe Building, which extends to 1,625sq m (17,494sq ft) over six floors, is due for completion in March 2019 and is on Cuffe Street, about a five-minute walk from Grafton Street.

It is being built to meet LEED Gold specification with raised access floors, suspended metal ceiling tiles and LED light fittings. Architects NBDA have opted for a subtle facade where exposed brickwork is a nod to Dublin’s Stonecutters and Bricklayer’s Guild Hall, which once occupied the site.

Alex Fahey of CBRE says many of the floors will have large balconies while a rooftop terrace will have standout city views.

The building, which has 24 bicycle spaces and three shower blocks, is within walking distance of the Luas and Dart services at Tara and Pearse Street stations.

One floor of the building has already been reserved and floor plates are between 197–328sq m (2,121–3,531sq ft).