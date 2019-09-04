Portmarnock residential development site is ready-to-go at €4m guide price

Agent Knight Frank is expecting significant interest from developers in a residential opportunity in Portmarnock, Co Dublin which it has brought to the market at a guide price of €4 million.

Located on Station Road, and within a short distance of Portmarnock village, the site extends to 2.5 acres and is zoned ‘RS – Residential’ under the Fingal County Council Development Plan 2017-2023.

Planning permission was granted and subsequently extended by Fingal County Council (Reg. Ref. No. F09A/0381/E1) until December 22th, 2020 for the development of a residential scheme comprising 49 apartments and 12 townhouses. Planning advice received in advance of the sale indicates that an increased residential scheme of more than 100 units could be delivered on the site (subject to planning permission), having regard to recent changes to apartment design guidelines and development height restrictions.

Portmarnock occupies an attractive seaside location and is home to a number of popular restaurants and bars with amenities including Portmarnock Golf Club and the Velvet Strand. The area is well served by excellent educational facilities including Portmarnock Community School, St Helen’s and St Marnock’s Primary School.

Knight Frank says: “With the lack of prime residential sites on the market, this property presents a superb opportunity for an incoming purchaser to acquire an exceptional residential site, situated in the much sought-after Portmarnock area.

“A key attribute of this site is its immediate proximity to Portmarnock train station, thus providing direct access to the city centre. Given the ever increasing demand in the build-to-rent residential sectors, we would therefore expect significant interest from both build-to-sell and build-to-rent sectors.”