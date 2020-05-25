Player Wills site: Hines and APG to seek permission for 416 homes

US real estate group Hines and its Dutch joint venture partners, APG Asset Management, will submit a fast-track planning application to An Bord Pleanála today for the construction of 416 new homes on the former Player Wills and Bailey Gibson site on Dublin’s South Circular Road.

This represents the first phase of the 2.18 hectare (6.92 acre) site’s redevelopment since Hines and APG acquired it in December 2018.

Should it secure approval, the residential element of the scheme will comprise 404 apartments, two duplexes, three triplexes and four houses distributed across five blocks ranging in height from two to 16 storeys, over a single level basement on part of the site.

The apartments will consist of 251 one-bed units, 134 two-bed units, and nine studios. All phases will include 10 per cent social housing in line with statutory requirements.

In a move that is likely to be replicated by other developers, Hines and its partners have overseen a comprehensive redesign and respecification of the shared areas at the Player Wills scheme to allow for the integration of social-distancing measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tenant amenities will comprise more than 812sq m (8,740sq ft) of facilities including two residents’ lounges, a gymnasium, a managed concierge area, a co-working space and an internal and external communal area and garden.

The developers are also seeking to deliver a dedicated commercial zone as part of the scheme. Extending to an area of 387sq m (4,166sq ft), this space would accommodate a choice of restaurants, café or bars, as well as shops, health facilities, community and arts spaces, a bingo hall, and office space. The plan also includes a proposal for a childcare facility and associated play areas, as well as five communal open spaces.

Walking distance

While the development will prioritise pedestrians and cyclists in terms of access, there is a provision for 106 car and 12 motorcycle parking spaces. Some 10 per cent of the car parking spaces will be fitted with electric charging points. 543 long-stay and 84 short-stay bicycle parking spaces will be provided within the scheme.

Hines Ireland managing director Gary Corrigan said the planning application “signals an exciting new chapter” for Dublin 8 and the site, which lies within walking distance of the city centre, the LUAS red line, multiple bus routes and the Grand Canal cycleway.”

“We have worked extensively with Dublin City Council to bring forward detailed building plans for the Player Wills, Bailey Gibson and St Theresa’s Gardens area.

“This will see an integrated design approach being taken across the entire project, with the 2017 framework plan now updated and approved for the St Theresa’s Gardens Strategic Development and Regeneration Area.

“It is the first of a series of planning applications for the framework Plan with others to follow over the next number of months. Ultimately we will see up to 1,360 new homes being built by Hines and APG across our two sites with excellent amenities and extensive recreation spaces delivered in the coming years, all of which will bring significant benefit and uplift to this part of the city.”