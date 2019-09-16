Plans for 368-bed student accommodation in Liberties lodged

Plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála for 368 student bed spaces in Dublin’s Liberties where the promoters are promising to provide high-end student accommodation “akin to a boutique hotel”.

The ‘Ardee Point’ student accommodation scheme is to be operated by UK-based student accommodation operator, NIDO Student.

According to consultants for applicants, Summix FRC Developments Ltd, Thornton O’Connor Town Planning, NIDO Student “positions itself differently from standard student operators, providing accommodation akin to a boutique hotel and a range of services and events for both the residents and the local community”.

According to planning documents lodged with the appeals board, the NIDO Student “product is higher-end residences that include 24/7 security and night concierge service, housekeeping, maintenance and an experiential events programme focusing on social, learning and career events”.

The planned student residence – to be located at the Brewery Block site bounded by St Luke’s Avenue, BrabazonPlace/Row and Ardee Street at Dublin – is to have a gym and a cinema room.

According to the planning documents lodged, single-payment billing including all utilities, super-fast wi-fi and one-touch maintenance and cleaning requests can be made through the NIDO student app.

The documents state that following the Brexit vote, it is anticipated that Ireland – particularly Dublin, Cork and Galway – is going to benefit from an increased number of international students who may previously have been considering London for their studies.

Planning permission is already in place for 349 student bedspaces at the site. The new application is to supersede those plans and is not be in addition to the already granted 349 beds.

In total, planning permission has been granted for 3,888 student bed-spaces within one kilometre of the site in the capital.

The student accommodation will range from two storeys to eight storeys. A decision is due on the application in December.