Permission granted to redevelop former U2-owned warehouse in Dublin

Planning permission to redevelop a warehouse building in Dublin docklands previously owned by U2 into a new office block has been granted.

The listed building at 30-32 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay was originally known as the Tropical Fruit Warehouse and prior to it being put on sale in May 2016 was used as offices by U2’s Principle Management Ltd. It also handled all European fan mail for the band.

Propety fund Iput, which has a €2.3 billion portfolio of commercial real estate focusing on Dublin city centre, acquired the property in late 2016 for just over €20 million. The building, which was originally used for the importation of tropical fruit into Ireland, sits on the waterfront facing Samuel Beckett bridge.

Designed by Henry J Lyons Architects the new development will have over 70,000 sq ft of river front offices and a new six-storey office block at the rear overlooking an existing public square.

Construction is due to commence the third quarter and is expected to be completed by late 2020.

The development and extension to the protected structure is intended to minimise the impact on the original fabric of the warehouse buildings and respect the historically significant elements of the original building, Iput said.

“The Tropical Fruit Warehouse will be an exceptional building, a cutting-edge, efficient modern office space which also incorporates a thoughtful restoration of the historic warehouse buildings,” said Iput chief executive Niall Gaffney.

“We are excited about the unique letting opportunity that the Tropical Fruit Warehouse represents which will further support the anticipated 20 per cent growth in our dividends over the next three to five years,” he added.