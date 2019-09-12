Permanent TSB sells almost 2,000 mortgages to vulture fund for €264m

Permanent TSB is selling almost 2,000 mortgages that have fallen into arrears to part of vulture fund Lone Star for €264 million, slightly more than half the €506 million due on the home loans.

The bank confirmed on Thursday that it is selling 1932 loans that it defines as “non-performing”, to Start Mortgages, an affiliate of US fund Lone Star.

“Non-performing” loans are those where the bank believes the borrowers are unlikely to pay off arrears due on the debts.

Permanent TSB will get €264 million for the debts. The borrowers involved owe the bank a total of €506 million secured on 1932 properties.

Private homes

Some 1,422 of the loans are secured on private homes while 510 are tied to buy-to-let properties.

The deal cuts the proportion of bad loans on Permanent TSB’s books to 7 per cent from 10 per cent.

Permanent TSB chief executive, Jeremy Masding, said Central Bank consumer codes and regulations would continue to protect the borrowers after the loans were sold.