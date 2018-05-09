Period building close to Galway’s Eyre Square Shopping Centre for €3m

Landmark building to be sold with vacant possession is near proposed urban quarter
19 Eyre Square in Galway is to be offered for sale for €3 million

A landmark period building close to the entrance to Galway’s Eyre Square Shopping Centre is to be offered for sale by private treaty at €3 million.

Agent Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) expects considerable interest in the three-storey block beside the Meyrick Hotel, which will be sold with vacant possession. The ground floor is currently rented by Bank of Ireland while Ernst & Young and Lambert Smith Hampton occupy part of the upper floors.

The 240sq m (2,583sq ft) on the ground floor has planning approval to be used as a restaurant or cafe. The building has an overall floor area of 455sq m (4,902sq ft).

Niall Delmar of LSH says many restauranteurs are now flocking to Galway city in response to the vibrant food and social scene. The building at 19 Eyre Square is located close to Ceannt Railway Station, where 8 acres have been set aside for a new urban quarter.

