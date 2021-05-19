Peloton weighs plan for up to 700 workers in Cork

Peloton is weighing plans to take on up to 70,000sq ft (6,503sq m) of office space in Cork to facilitate a major expansion of its European operations.

The at-home fitness company is understood to have issued a request for proposal (RFP) through the London office of CBRE in recent weeks to several commercial real estate advisers in the city with a view to accommodating up to 700 workers there.

While Peloton currently offers customer support to its indoor-cycling members through outsourcing specialist firm Voxpro in its headquarters at City Gate in Mahon, its initiation of a search for office space of its own will be welcomed by Cork’s commercial property sector and the city’s wider business community.

Asked for comment on Peloton’s Cork office search, a spokeswoman for the company said: “Peloton is committed to growth and innovation however, at this time, we have no news to announce regarding new sites.”