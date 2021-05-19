Peloton weighs plan for up to 700 workers in Cork
Digital fitness company seeks proposals for up to 70,000sq ft of office space in the city
The popularity of Peloton’s interactive home workouts has seen it amass millions of members worldwide
Peloton is weighing plans to take on up to 70,000sq ft (6,503sq m) of office space in Cork to facilitate a major expansion of its European operations.
The at-home fitness company is understood to have issued a request for proposal (RFP) through the London office of CBRE in recent weeks to several commercial real estate advisers in the city with a view to accommodating up to 700 workers there.
While Peloton currently offers customer support to its indoor-cycling members through outsourcing specialist firm Voxpro in its headquarters at City Gate in Mahon, its initiation of a search for office space of its own will be welcomed by Cork’s commercial property sector and the city’s wider business community.
Asked for comment on Peloton’s Cork office search, a spokeswoman for the company said: “Peloton is committed to growth and innovation however, at this time, we have no news to announce regarding new sites.”