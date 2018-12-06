Paddy McKillen Jr’s Oakmount gets go-ahead for Mount Merrion development

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission to developer Paddy McKillen Jr’s Oakmount for 50 Apartments and a pub/restaurant at Mount Merrion.

The site and an adjoining site, which already has planning permission for 48 apartments and 3,035 square foot of office accommodation, are for sale with Knight Frank, with a guide price of more than €32 million. Best bids are due next Wednesday.

The combined site, 55 Mount Merrion, is located between Deerpark Road, North Avenue and Wilson Road and has been assembled from the Union Cafe and the former Flanagan Kerins furniture store. It benefits from an elevated position overlooking Mount Merrion with views over Dublin Bay.

A feasibility study for the entire 0.76 hectare site by architects O’Mahony Pike found that it has potential to provide 193 build-to-sell apartments as well as 5,037 sq ft of commercial space fronting onto North Avenue.