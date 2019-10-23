Paddy McKillen jnr’s Press Up joins race for Dublin’s Victorian market

Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Press up Entertainment Group is preparing a bid in partnership with Ireland’s biggest grocery player, the Musgrave Group, for the redevelopment of Dublin’s Victorian fruit and vegetable market on Mary’s Lane.

While neither party was prepared to comment on the matter, The Irish Times understands they are working on a plan that would see the historic market incorporate variants of the restaurant offerings in Press Up’s existing portfolio along with the Food Academy programme which Musgrave operates across its national network of Supervalu stores. A joint initiative with Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Office Network, the Food Academy works with small local producers from the start-up stage to getting their product on its shelves.

When contacted about the matter, Musgrave Group said it “does not comment on speculation”.

The Press Up and Musgrave partnership is set to face intense competition in its bid to secure the tender for the historic Dublin market.

While it remains to be seen just how many parties will vie for the project, McKillen jnr and his partners have one confirmed rival already in the form of veteran financier Nick Corcoran.

Best known as co-founder along with Nigel McDermott of the Cardinal Capital Group, Mr Corcoran is pursuing the tender for the project in a personal capacity.

Written endorsements

Should he be successful, however, it is understood Cardinal Capital will provide financial backing for his plan to transform the 127-year-old wholesale market between Capel Street and Smithfield.

It is understood the Cardinal Capital chief’s proposal has already been assessed by the operators of London’s world-renowned Borough Market, Berlin’s Markthalle Neun, and Copenhagen’s Tollehallerne market. Having examined the plan, all three have agreed to provide Corcoran with written endorsements for his submission to Dublin City Council as part of the upcoming tender process.

The council has had permission since 2015 to convert the building into a retail and wholesale market. That plan would have seen half of the property becoming a continental-style food market with producers including butchers, bakers, cheesemongers, fishmongers and greengrocers, while retaining the wholesale businesses in the western half of the market hall.