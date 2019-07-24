Oxley closes €154.6m Dublin Landings deal

Singaporean property developer Oxley has agreed to sell the residential element of its Dublin Landings development for €154.6 million.

In a filing to the Singaporean stock exchange, Oxley said its subsidiaries had entered into an agreement with Greystar Europe Holdings to sell part of blocks B and E in Dublin Landings, a development in North Wall Quay.

Under the agreement, Greystar will acquire the 268 residential apartments and 210 car parking spaces.

Greystar, a US-headquartered property investor, has already paid a €15.5 million deposit on the property. The full amount will be paid upon completion of the sale which will take place progressively from November of this year to June 2020.

In the event that any block has not achieved practical completion before June 29th, 2021, Greystar can terminate the contract for sale.

Ballymore

The Dublin Landings development is being delivered by Oxley in partnership with Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore. The 268 units being sold will, upon completion, comprise 82 one-bed, 146 two-bed and 31 three-bed apartments in addition to nine three-bed duplexes.

Separately, the Dublin Landings project is set to include more than one million sq ft of office, residential, retail and leisure accommodation.

Greystar’s European arm has previously been active across a number of countries including the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Germany and Austria.