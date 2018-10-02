Office suite near Merrion Square renting for €300,000

Unit on third floor of Irish League of Credit Unions building runs to nearly 5,600sq ft
Irish League of Credit Unions, Lower Mount Street, Dublin 2

Irish League of Credit Unions, Lower Mount Street, Dublin 2

 

Agent McNally Handy is expecting considerable interest in a high-class office suite that has become available at Lower Mount Street in Dublin 2.

The 519sq m (5,587sq ft) of office accommodation occupies the entire third floor of the Irish League of Credit Unions near the Passport Office and Merrion Square. It is also within a short walk of the Luas line on Dawson Street and the Dart at Grand Canal Dock.

McNally Handy is quoting a rent of €300,000 for the facilities, which include a reception area, large open plan office along with 15 individual offices, a boardroom and kitchen. The modern fit-out includes raised access floors and suspended ceilings, CAT5E cabling and individually controlled air conditioning.

The block is fitted with a pair of passenger lifts serving all floors and a manned ground floor reception area. There is also a controlled entrance to car park spaces at the rear of the building.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.