Office suite near Merrion Square renting for €300,000

Agent McNally Handy is expecting considerable interest in a high-class office suite that has become available at Lower Mount Street in Dublin 2.

The 519sq m (5,587sq ft) of office accommodation occupies the entire third floor of the Irish League of Credit Unions near the Passport Office and Merrion Square. It is also within a short walk of the Luas line on Dawson Street and the Dart at Grand Canal Dock.

McNally Handy is quoting a rent of €300,000 for the facilities, which include a reception area, large open plan office along with 15 individual offices, a boardroom and kitchen. The modern fit-out includes raised access floors and suspended ceilings, CAT5E cabling and individually controlled air conditioning.

The block is fitted with a pair of passenger lifts serving all floors and a manned ground floor reception area. There is also a controlled entrance to car park spaces at the rear of the building.