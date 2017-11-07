Office space with stylish townhouse above on Lower Leeson St for €2m

A Georgian building divided into office and residential accommodation at 51 Lower Leeson Street in Dublin 2 is on the market for €2 million through Knight Frank.

The office element, which has a separate entrance on to Leeson Street and access to a rear patio, is spread over the garden, ground and first floors. It is let to Capnua Corporate Finance under a short-term lease expiring in December 2018 at a rent of €65,000 per annum.

Above the office element is a stylish city townhouse that was owner-occupied but will be available with vacant possession. It includes a large bedroom suite on the second floor with a walk-through wardrobe and bathroom. Two further en-suite bedrooms are on the third floor along with a modern kitchen on the return.

The property, which extends to 365sq m (3,930sq ft), is located on the west side of Lower Leeson Street, close to Fitzwilliam Place and Adelaide Road. It retains many original features including decorative ceilings, cornices and original fireplaces.

Included in the sale are two secure basement car-parking spaces accessed from Leeson Place.