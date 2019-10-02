Office space in Cork’s south docklands to rent at just €20 per sq ft

Companies looking to locate in Cork’s fast-growing docklands will be interested in an opportunity to secure office space at the Cube on Monahan Road.

Extending to a total of 9,290sq m (100,000sq ft), the property has undergone a significant upgrade following its recent acquisition by Cork-based Ardu Capital and Signal Real Estate Opportunities.

Office units from 836sq m (9,000sq ft) up to 1,858 sq m (20,000 sq ft) are available to let for immediate occupation subject to tenant fit-out, with up to 6,688sq m (72,000sq ft) available in total. Joint agents Lisney and Savills are guiding a rent of €20 per sq ft.

Tenants

The building is finished to a high standard and the offices have raised access floors with floor boxes for data and power, and suspended ceilings incorporating recessed lighting and air conditioning.

There is a basement carpark with approximately 85 car spaces together with motorbike parking, bicycle spaces and a bike repair station. Further surface car parking is available in the vicinity.

Existing tenants at the Cube include leading flexible workspace provider Regus which occupies most of the first floor and Dassault Systemes, which recently relocated to the building, occupies the entire top floor of 1,370sq m (14,750sq ft). Dassault Systemes, which is headquartered in Paris and employs over 17,000 staff worldwide, is growing significantly. The company’s office expansion has doubled its capacity in Cork.

The Cube is situated on Monahan Road in Cork’s south docklands, 11km east of Cork city centre. The soon to be developed 22-hectare Marina Park is located nearby and this is expected to become the landmark green space for Cork city’s docklands.