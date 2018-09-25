Office space at George’s Quay Plaza renting for €618 per sq m

Companies looking for an exceptional office location in Dublin city centre will have an opportunity this week to view newly available accommodation at George’s Quay Plaza beside the Tara Street Dart station.

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is about to launch a marketing campaign for 732sq m (7,876sq ft) of top-class office space (marked in red on the photograph) at a rent of €618 per sq m (€57.50/sq ft).

The “flexible subletting” to be organised on behalf of Amundi Ireland Ltd is due to run for eight years. The new tenant will also have the use of four basement car-parking spaces at €3,750 per space, as well as showers and changing and drying rooms in the basement, according to Patrick Kiersey of Cushman & Wakefield.