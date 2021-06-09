Office investment on Galway’s Eyre Square guiding at €2.5m

Joint agents Lisney and Mullery Auctioneers expect to see interest from a wide range of buyers in the sale of part of one of Galway city’s best-located buildings.

The subject property comprises 11,500sq ft of own-door office accommodation distributed across four floors at Hardiman House on Eyre Square, and is being offered to the market at a guide price of €2.5 million.

The accommodation is fully vacant and while in need of refurbishment, Conor Lennon of Lisney and Philip Mullery of Mullery Auctioneers believe it will appeal to property investors and developers as well business owners looking to acquire an office for their own needs.

Neighbouring occupiers in Eyre Square consist of a mix of commercial, hospitality and leisure businesses including the EBS Building Society, the Hardiman Hotel, O’Connell’s Bar, Bank of Ireland and Hibernian House. The previous occupiers of Hardiman House meanwhile included insurance companies, legal practices and other professional firms.