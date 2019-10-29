Office availability in Dublin falls to 2002 levels

The amount of office space available in Dublin is at its lowest since mid-2002, according to new figures.

Data from Cushman and Wakefield shows the level of “immediately available” office space fell by 31 per cent annually in the third quarter to 329,450 square metres, a level not seen since the early 2000s.

Furthermore, net of signed and reserved space, the vacancy rate fell to a new low of 5.1 per cent in the three-month period under review, the company said.

Take up of office space in the capital overall reached 62,400 square metres in the third quarter, the figures show.

Leasing activity

In excess of half a million square metres of space was under construction at the end of Septembe. However, more than half of this was already pre-let or reserved at the end of the quarter.

Leasing activity totalled 185,600 square metres in the first nine months of the year, marginally ahead of the same period last year.

Unsurprisingly, tech companies continue to be the most active sector in terms of office take up, accounting for 38 per cent of deals in the year to date. The financial sector followed, absorbing a further 13 per cent. The flexible office sector continues to grow despite the recent travails of WeWork and while a small number of operators continue to dominate the sector, new operators have entered the market in 2019. The sector accounts for 11 per cent of take up in 2019 to date.

The standout transaction of the third quarter, according to Cushman and Wakefield, was the occupation by the IDA of approximately 10,700 square metres at Three Park Place on Upper Hatch Street in Dublin 2.

Other deals which bolstered take up during the quarter included AIB occupying 5,250 square metres at block 2 in Heuston South Quarter, while Google increased its suburban footprint with the occupation of 4,500 square metres at Blackthorn House in Sandyford.

Investment market

Separate figures from Lisney shows the investment market performed strongly again in the third quarter, led by demand for office and private rented sector assets

Total spend reached €1.24 billion in the third quarter and stands at €3.05 billion for the first nine months of 2019.

Offices made up 38 per cent of investment turnover in the third quarter with private rented sector assets accounting for almost half of all spending.

Dublin led activity in terms of location, making up 89 per cent of third quarter turnover, across 34 transactions.

The average lot size in the market overall was €25 million, which is ahead of recent quarters and significantly larger than the five-year average of €14.5 million.

At the end of the third quarter, there was a total of €1.45 million worth of assets on the market. Of this, €956 million was either sale agreed or under negotiation.