Offers above €3.75m sought for prime residential opportunity in Killiney

The sale of Mount Auburn House on Killiney Hill Road in south Dublin is expected to see strong interest from a broad range of parties, with developers likely to vie with high-net-worth individuals and even embassies to secure ownership of the property.

The five-bedroom Victorian residence of 424sq m (4,564sq ft) – set on 0.72 acres of walled gardens and mature trees, the house – has been brought to the market by agent BNP Paribas Real Estate with full planning permission for the development of 15 apartments within its grounds. While a guide price has not been set by the selling agent, offers for the property are expected to comfortably exceed the €3.75 million mark.

Behind automatic gates, Mount Auburn’s cut-stone driveway sweeps to the steps of the original and well-proportioned main house. The property, dating from the 1850s, sits behind a pillared portico entrance and retains a number of its original features, including shuttered windows.

Bay views

The proposed apartment scheme has been designed by well-known Dublin architect Gerry Hand of Douglas Wallace, and comprises a mix of generously sized one-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with an impressive 137sq m (1,475sq ft) two-bedroom penthouse. Each apartment is oriented to the west, has floor-to-ceiling glazing and extensive terraces to maximise the views of Dublin Bay.

The apartment scheme also benefits from the canopy of mature sycamore, larch, elm and pine trees. Running along the property’s entire frontage to Killiney Hill Road, these deciduous trees range in height from 13m (42.6ft) to 23m (75.5ft), enclosing and ensuring the privacy of the main house and apartment development.

The entire property commands excellent sea views across Dublin Bay and the Irish Sea from its elevated position on Killiney Hill Road, opposite the Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel and within walking distance of Killiney Hill Park, Dalkey village and Dart station.

Full details are available from Bobby Lloyd, head of land and development at BNP Paribas Real Estate (01-6611233).