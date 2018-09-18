Offaly site for 116 homes to be auctioned in one or two lots

Development in Tullamore off M6 has residential planning permission until 2020
Development site at Arden Road, Tullamore, Co Offaly, which is expected to include a mixture of townhouses, semi-detached homes and detached units

A site with planning permission for the development of 116 homes at Arden Road in Tullamore, Co Offaly, is expected to attract competitive bidding when it goes up for auction through the Coonan agency on October 18th.

The development will include a mixture of townhouses, semi-detached homes and detached units, to be available in either one lot or in two separate divisions – 34 sites and 82 sites.

Tullamore has a population of 14,600 and is conveniently located off the M6 Dublin-Galway national primary road. The site has an access off the Arden Road as well as a new entrance used for the Educate Together school.

Planning permission for the new homes is due to run until 2020.

