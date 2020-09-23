O’Flynn Group in bid to build 1,137 homes on Dublin’s Naas Road

Developer Michael O’Flynn’s O’Flynn Group has submitted a planning application to Dublin City Council for its most ambitious mixed-use project in the capital to date.

Should the Southwest Gate scheme secure approval, it would see the delivery of 1,137 residential units, a 148-bedroom hotel and some 17,699sq m (190,510sq ft) of commercial space on a 6.8-hectare (17-acre) site along the Naas Road in Dublin 12.

The residential units proposed as part of the plan would provide a mix of 724 build-to-sell units, 299 build-to-rent units and 114 part V (social and affordable) units across 12 blocks. The apartment buildings would range in height from four to 10 storeys, while the hotel would rise to 15 storeys.

The Southwest Gate scheme also aims to deliver 12,445sq m (133,957sq ft) of community open space to cater for needs of the development’s anticipated population of 2,584.

Extensive frontage

The site , much of which was occupied by Nissan formerly, benefits from extensive frontage on to the Naas Road and Walkinstown Avenue. The development’s name, Southwest Gate, derives from its location at the “gateway” to Dublin city.

Commenting on the application for the €625 million scheme, O’Flynn Group chief Michael O’Flynn said: “We have a strong track record in delivering quality housing projects over many years. We, in conjunction with our design team, have engaged extensively with Dublin City Council and are delighted to submit our application for Southwest Gate and, if successful, we look forward to delivering this project to the people of Dublin as quickly as possible.”

The O’Flynn Group is currently developing a number of sites across both the Leinster and Munster regions and expect to deliver 500 units to the market in 2021.