O’Flynn dismisses allegations of keeping Nama in the dark as ‘blackmail’

Developer Michael O’Flynn dismissed as “blackmail” allegations that his business kept the State’s National Asset Management Agency (Nama) in the dark about elements of a UK land deal.

Several companies in the O’Flynn group are suing former employees Patrick Cox, Liam Foley, Eoghan Kearney and others saying they made a €12.5 million profit on a student accommodation project on Gardiner Street, Dublin, at the business’s expense.

As part of their defence, Mr Cox and the others say that the group manipulated the sale of sites in English cities Birmingham and Coventry to local developer JJ Gallagher in 2012.

The High Court heard on Thursday that, Nama, which then held most of the O’Flynn organisation’s bank loans, asked the group to sell the sites. The defence says that the group “interposed” JJ Gallagher as a buyer to ensure involvement in the properties’ future development.

Mr O’Flynn declared in evidence that the allegations were “blackmail to stop me taking this case against Mr Cox, Mr Kearney and Mr Foley”. He added that the claims had nothing to do with his group’s lawsuit.

“They have made these outrageous claims under the cover of court, unfortunately for me,” he added.

Mr O’Flynn confirmed that as soon as he heard of the allegations, he told his solicitors to write to Nama inviting it to investigate the sale and any other issues it saw fit.

The court heard that the State agency responded last December to say it was satisfied with the 2012 transaction. The defendants intend calling a witness from Nama.

The property developer told senior counsel Michael Cush that, while he did not always agree with Nama’s approach, he always sought to do the right thing by the State agency.

Downloaded documents

Earlier, Mr O’Flynn, said he was astounded to learn that Mr Cox had downloaded 36,677 internal documents to an external hard drive in May 2015, months before the former employee left the property group.

“It’s even more astounding that others knew about it,” Mr O’Flynn added. “This is the entire London office being stolen from us.” It subsequently emerged in court that Mr Cox later returned this material to the group.

The developer’s companies say that Mr Cox’s role included identifying projects such as Gardiner Street for the group. Instead, they say, he and the others used confidential information obtained from the business to develop the student block for their own benefit. The defendants deny the claims.

The group maintains that Mr Cox began secretly working on the Gardiner Street plan while still working for the business in March 2014, and continued do so up to the point that he left in August 2015.

On April 29th, 2015, around the time that Mr Cox gave his notice to the O’Flynn group, Mr Foley e-mailed him saying “you need to watch your step even more so now”.

Asked for his view of the mail, Mr O’Flynn replied that Mr Foley was warning Mr Cox against making any slip that would alert the business to what they were doing. “That’s what I believe,” he said.

Mr Cush noted that after giving notice, Mr Cox e-mailed details of a company brochure to Mr Foley and Mr Kearney with a not saying he was interested in hearing if it contained “themes you could rob from this”.

Mr O’Flynn described use of the word “robbed” as extraordinary and said Mr Cox and the others wanted to make sure that they did not miss a trick as they were competing with his group.

“I saw no response from either party saying ‘we can’t do this’,” he added.

Mr Foley, who was construction director of several O’Flynn companies, left the group in 2013 while Mr Kearney, a qualified accountant, departed in 2011.

Mr O’Flynn described as “highly” or “extremely” confidential different group documents e-mailed by Mr Cox to both men during his three-month notice period.