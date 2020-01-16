O’Flynn chief says removal of 36,000 files like ‘stealing’ entire London office

Former O’Flynn group executive Patrick Cox’s removal of 36,000 files from the business before he left amounted to “stealing” the business’s entire London office, the High Court heard on Thursday.

Several companies in the O’Flynn group are suing former employees Mr Cox, Liam Foley, Eoghan Kearney and others saying they made a €12.5 million profit on a student accommodation project on Gardiner Street, Dublin, at the business’s expense.

Developer Michael O’Flynn, head of the group, confirmed in evidence that the business learned that Mr Cox had downloaded 36,677 internal documents to an external hard drive in May 2015, months before he left.

“It’s astounding that anybody could do that,” Mr O’Flynn said. “It’s even more astounding that others knew about it, this is the entire London office being stolen from us.”

The developer’s companies say that Mr Cox’s role included identifying projects such as Gardiner Street for the group. Instead, they say that he and the others used confidential information obtained from the business to develop the student block for their own benefit. The defendants deny the claims.

The group maintains that Mr Cox began secretly working on the Gardiner Street plan while still working for the business in March 2014, and continued do so up to the point that he left in August 2015.

‘Watch your step’

On April 29th 2015, around the time that Mr Cox gave his notice to the O’Flynn group, Mr Foley e-mailed him saying “you need to watch your step even more so now”.

Asked by senior counsel, Michael Cush, for his view of the mail, Mr O’Flynn replied that Mr Foley was warning Mr Cox against making any slip that would alert the business to what they were doing. “That’s what I believe,” he said.

Mr Cush noted that after giving notice, Mr Cox e-mailed details of a company brochure to Mr Foley and Mr Kearney with a note saying he was interested in hearing if it contained “themes you could rob from this”.

Mr O’Flynn described use of the word “robbed” as extraordinary and said Mr Cox and the others wanted to make sure that they did not miss a trick as they were competing with his group.

“I saw no response from either party saying ‘we can’t do this’,” he added.

Mr Foley, who was construction director of several O’Flynn companies, had left the group in 2013 while Mr Kearney, a qualified accountant, departed in 2011.

Mr O’Flynn described as “highly” or “extremely” confidential different group documents e-mailed by Mr Cox to both men during his three-month notice period.