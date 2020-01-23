O’Flynn allowed executive to pursue own projects, High Court hears

Former O’Flynn group executive Patrick Cox maintains the property developer allowed him pursue his own projects while working out his notice, the High Court heard on Thursday.

Several companies in the O’Flynn group are suing former employees Patrick Cox, Liam Foley, Eoghan Kearney and others saying they made a €12.5 million profit on a student accommodation project on Gardiner Street, Dublin, at the business’s expense.

The group maintains that Mr Cox began developing Gardiner Street in 2014 and 2015, while he was still an employee and should have been pursuing such projects for the O’Flynn organisation rather than for himself.

The court heard on Thursday that when Mr Cox resigned in April 2015, he agreed to work until the end of July that year, and then would spend August, the last month of his notice period, on holiday.

A letter to the company from Mr Cox to the company dated 17 June 2015, meant to set out the terms of his notice, states that he would not be precluded or restricted “in any way from working on my own business activities during the above months”.

However, Michael O’Flynn, head of the property development group, told the court that the business would never have agreed to those terms had it known that Mr Cox had already been working on his own project.

Mr Cox and the other defendants deny the group’s claims.