Northwest Business Park facility for rent for €438,000

Industrial property specialist Harvey is quoting an annual rent of €438,000 (exclusive) for a modern, high-bay warehouse and office facility extending to a total of 4,595sq m (49,460sq ft) at Northwest Business Park in Dublin.

Unit 613 is being offered to the letting market following the relocation late last year of Sonas Bathrooms to a far larger facility of 12,494sq m (134,484sq ft) within the same scheme.

The subject property comprises a bright warehouse area of 3,364sq m (36,210sq ft) and benefits from a clear internal height of 12m (39ft) with loading access provided via two full-height, ground-level doors with overhead canopies and two dock levellers.

Facilities

This area is currently racked with a wide-aisle fit-out to accommodate 3,565 standard pallets or 4,834 euro pallets. There are also non-structural mezzanines (two levels) of 9,537sq ft (886sq m). The warehouse fit-out (racking and mezzanines) is optional and significant additional pallet capacity could be achieved by removal of the non-structural mezzanines and based on a narrow aisle fit-out.

There are three storeys of office and staff welfare facilities extending across an area of 1,231sq m (13,250sq ft). These are situated to the front of the facility and are fully fitted throughout. There is an attractive, feature reception area together with a passenger lift.

Car parking is provided to the front of the building, and there is a large, concrete-surfaced service yard at the rear with depths of up to 51m (167ft). Flood lighting is attached to the building, which is also fitted with an intruder alarm and CCTV.

Northwest Business Park is a managed development strategically positioned in Ballycoolin between the N2 and N3 with access to the M50 Motorway via junctions 5 and 6. The scheme is convenient to both Dublin Port Tunnel and Dublin Airport.

Philip Harvey, managing director at Harvey, says: “There is currently a scarcity of quality existing, modern, high-bay warehouse facilities in the Dublin market. Unit 613 Northwest Business Park is a ready-to-go, value opportunity for occupiers with immediate space requirements”.