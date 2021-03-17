North Dublin site zoned for residential and retail seeks €1.5m

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €1.5 million for a town centre development site in Lusk, Co Dublin.

Located on Main Street and at the heart of the village centre, the subject property extends to 0.6 hectares (1.5 acres) in total with 27.5m (90ft) of road frontage. The site adjoins Lusk town centre shopping centre, which is anchored by SuperValu.

The site falls under the Fingal County Council Development Plan 2017 –2023 and is zoned “TC” – Town and District Centre, allowing for the development in principle of a residential and/or retail (local, comparison, convenience and supermarket) scheme.

Well served

The area is well served by schools with Rush and Lusk Educate Together National School, Lusk Community College (currently undergoing a €10 million expansion) and Lusk National School all within close proximity.

Lusk train station is situated within 1.5km of the subject site providing park-and-ride facilitates and regular train services to Dublin city centre. Exit 4 on the M1 motorway is within 6km offering ready access to Dublin city centre and the wider motorway network.