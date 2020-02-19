North Dublin residential development site seeks €975,000

Developers looking for new residential opportunities within striking distance of Dublin may be interested in a 1.9 hectare (4.7 acre) site which has been brought to the market at a guide price of €975,000 by agent CBRE.

Located in the village of Ballyboughal, approximately 10km north of Swords, 14km from Dublin Airport and 24km from Dublin city centre, the site comes with the potential to accommodate up to 18 houses, according to a feasibility study prepared by John Fleming Architects, with a supporting planning report by Tom Philips Planning Associates.

Prospective purchasers of the site will note that it neighbours Glenveagh Homes’ Cnoc Dubh residential development where prices for four- and five-bedroom houses start at €440,000.

While still a rural village, Ballyboughal offers a number of amenities including The Brew and The Village Inn and close proximity to the renowned Roganstown Country Club.

In terms of access, the village is connected by bus services to the nearby towns of Balbriggan, Ashbourne and Swords. The Rush and Lusk train station is within a 10-minute drive and for motorists, the M1 and M50 motorway interchange is just a few kilometres away.

Community garden

The subject site is mainly greenfield at present, but also accommodates a two-storey residential dwelling fronting the Naul Road (R108) and two dilapidated agricultural warehouse/sheds.

The site is zoned RV – Rural Village and OS – Open Space under the Fingal Development Plan 2017-2023. It also falls within the Ballyboughal Local Area Plan with an objective “to promote the development of a village park” and “to provide for a community garden and playground”.

Sylvia Warren of CBRE’s development land division says: “Ballyboughal provides interested parties with an opportunity to acquire an extensive residential development site in an area that will appeal to a wide demographic of purchasers. Its proximity to Swords, Dublin Airport and Dublin city centre, existing public transport infrastructure and residential amenities make it an ideal residential location.”